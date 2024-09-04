Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Red Rock Resorts

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $63.2, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $54.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.81% from the previous average price target of $60.30.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Red Rock Resorts by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephanie Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $56.00 $54.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $65.00 $63.00 Steve Wieczynski Stifel Raises Hold $62.00 $59.00 Joseph Greff JP Morgan Raises Overweight $69.00 $62.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $70.00 $63.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Raises Outperform $65.00 $62.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Hold $63.00 $64.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $64.00 $63.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Raises Hold $64.00 $60.00 Stephanie Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $54.00 $53.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Red Rock Resorts. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Red Rock Resorts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Red Rock Resorts's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Red Rock Resorts's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Inc along with its subsidiary is a gaming, development, and management company. The company mainly develops strategically located casino and entertainment properties. It generates a majority of its revenue from Casino.

Understanding the Numbers: Red Rock Resorts's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Red Rock Resorts's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.89%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Red Rock Resorts's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.33%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Red Rock Resorts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 24.25%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Red Rock Resorts's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.89%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Red Rock Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 21.68. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

