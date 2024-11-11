Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For RB Global

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on RB Global (NYSE:RBA), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $101.12, with a high estimate of $107.00 and a low estimate of $92.50. Observing a 12.36% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $90.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive RB Global is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Gibson BMO Capital Raises Outperform $107.00 $105.00 Craig Kennison Baird Raises Outperform $100.00 $86.00 John Gibson BMO Capital Announces Outperform $105.00 - Michael Feniger B of A Securities Raises Neutral $92.50 $79.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to RB Global. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of RB Global compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for RB Global's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into RB Global's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on RB Global analyst ratings.

Delving into RB Global's Background

RB Global operates the world's largest auction for heavy equipment. The company started as a live auctioneer of industrial equipment; since then it has greatly expanded its operations to include the sale of construction, agricultural, oilfield, and transportation equipment. RB Global operates over 40 live auction sites in more than 12 countries, along with online marketplaces, including IronPlanet, Marketplace-E, and GovPlanet. Its agricultural auctions are frequently much smaller venues and can include liquidations of single farms. The company holds over 300 auctions yearly and sells $6 billion worth of equipment.

Financial Milestones: RB Global's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: RB Global's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.94%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): RB Global's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.97%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): RB Global's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.84.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RBA

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 RBC Capital Upgrades Sector Perform Outperform Nov 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Nov 2021 OTR Global Downgrades Mixed Negative

View More Analyst Ratings for RBA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.