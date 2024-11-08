Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Permian Resources

In the last three months, 13 analysts have published ratings on Permian Resources (NYSE:PR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Permian Resources, presenting an average target of $18.38, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. A 6.94% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $19.75.

The perception of Permian Resources by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00 Subash Chandra Benchmark Lowers Buy $14.00 $17.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $20.00 $21.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $21.00 $22.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $18.00 $22.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $19.00 - Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $18.00 $19.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $19.00 $22.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $17.00 $20.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $15.00 $16.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $21.00 $23.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $20.00 $20.00

Delving into Permian Resources's Background

Permian Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on generating outsized returns to stakeholders through the responsible acquisition, optimization and development of oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets. The Company's assets and operations are primarily concentrated in the core of the Permian Basin, and its properties consist of large, contiguous acreage blocks located in West Texas and New Mexico.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Permian Resources

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Permian Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.45%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Permian Resources's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 31.79%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Permian Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.41%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.48.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

