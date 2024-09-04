Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Parker Hannifin

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $635.55, a high estimate of $673.00, and a low estimate of $600.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.06% increase from the previous average price target of $616.70.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Parker Hannifin among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tim Thein Raymond James Raises Outperform $650.00 $610.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $656.00 $620.00 Nicole Deblase Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $645.00 $595.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $640.00 $600.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $673.00 $621.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Outperform $654.00 $622.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Lowers Buy $613.00 $629.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $600.00 $630.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Maintains Buy $629.00 $629.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $621.00 $611.00 Tim Thein Raymond James Announces Outperform $610.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Parker Hannifin. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Parker Hannifin compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Parker Hannifin's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Parker Hannifin's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Parker Hannifin's Background

Parker Hannifin is an industrial conglomerate operating through two segments: diversified industrial, which serves a variety of end markets, and aerospace systems, which sells engine and actuation components. The diversified industrial segment consists of six groups, including engineered materials (sealing devices), filtration (filters and systems monitoring and removing contaminants from liquids and gases), fluid connectors (valves, couplings, and other fittings), instrumentation (flow manufacturing components and fluid control applications), and motion systems (hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components in industrial machinery and equipment). The segment boasts 17,100 independent distributors, and about 40% of its business occurs outside the United States.

Parker Hannifin: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Parker Hannifin's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.78%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 15.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Parker Hannifin's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.63%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Parker Hannifin's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.67%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.87, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

