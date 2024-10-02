Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Par Pacific Hldgs

Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE:PARR) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Par Pacific Hldgs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $29.57, accompanied by a high estimate of $33.00 and a low estimate of $23.00. Highlighting a 17.86% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $36.00.

The standing of Par Pacific Hldgs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Royall JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $30.00 $36.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $23.00 $37.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $28.00 $30.00 Manav Gupta UBS Lowers Neutral $29.00 $40.00 Jason Gabelman TD Cowen Lowers Buy $32.00 $36.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $32.00 $37.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Announces Outperform $33.00 -

All You Need to Know About Par Pacific Hldgs

Par Pacific Holdings Inc is an oil and gas company that manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company has three reportable segments namely Refining, Under its refining business, the company produces ultra-low-sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, LSFO, and other associated refined products. Its Retail includes operation licenses out brands to serve the retail consumer. Through the Logistics segment, crude shipments are delivered to the refineries, in addition to finished products that are exported. It generates maximum revenue from the Refining segment.

Financial Insights: Par Pacific Hldgs

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Par Pacific Hldgs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.09%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Par Pacific Hldgs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.92% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.45%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.48%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Par Pacific Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.13, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

