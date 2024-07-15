Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Outfront Media

Analysts' ratings for Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Outfront Media, revealing an average target of $17.0, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. No alteration is observed as the current average remains at the previous average price target.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Outfront Media by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Goss Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 James Goss Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 James Goss Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 James Goss Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Outfront Media. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Outfront Media compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Outfront Media's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Outfront Media

Outfront Media Inc is a real estate investment trust involved in the ownership of advertising space on its portfolio of billboards and transit displays. The Company generates revenue in the form of rental income by allowing other companies to advertise on its properties and structures under short-term contracts. Outfront Media segments its operations into the United States and International units. Although it also owns assets in Canada and Latin America, the company derives the vast majority of its revenue from billboard advertising agreements in the U.S. Roughly half of the U.S. division's revenue comes from its displays in the New York City and Los Angeles markets. Outfront Media's major customers include entities within the retail, television, healthcare, and entertainment industries.

Outfront Media: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Outfront Media showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.21% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Outfront Media's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -7.2%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Outfront Media's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Outfront Media's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Outfront Media's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 8.36.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

