Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Nu Holdings

Analysts' ratings for Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Nu Holdings, revealing an average target of $16.25, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Marking an increase of 11.53%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $14.57.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Nu Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $17.00 $15.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $18.00 $16.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Neutral $15.00 $12.80 Domingos Falavina JP Morgan Raises Neutral $15.00 $14.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Nu Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Nu Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Nu Holdings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Nu Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Nu Holdings Better

Nu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing digital banking services. It offers several financial services such as Credit cards, Personal Account, Investments, Personal Loans, Insurance, Mobile payments, Business Accounts, and Rewards. The company earns the majority of its revenue in Brazil.

Nu Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Nu Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 55.21% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Nu Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.37%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nu Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.1% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nu Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.1%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Nu Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.26.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

