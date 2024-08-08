Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For NiSource

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on NiSource (NYSE:NI), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $32.5, with a high estimate of $34.00 and a low estimate of $31.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $31.00, the current average has increased by 4.84%.

A clear picture of NiSource's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $34.00 $32.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $32.00 $31.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $34.00 $31.00 Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Announces Outperform $33.00 - James Thalacker BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $31.00 $31.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $31.00 $30.00

NiSource is one of the nation's largest natural gas distribution companies with approximately 3.2 million customers in Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. NiSource's electric utility transmits and distributes electricity in northern Indiana to about 500,000 customers. The regulated electric utility also owns more than 3,000 megawatts of generation capacity, including coal, natural gas, and renewable energy.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, NiSource faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -13.21% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: NiSource's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 20.16%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): NiSource's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.39% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NiSource's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.14% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: NiSource's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.64, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

