Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Neurocrine Biosciences

Analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 16 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 9 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 5 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $167.94, a high estimate of $216.00, and a low estimate of $138.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.89% increase from the previous average price target of $158.60.

A clear picture of Neurocrine Biosciences's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Overweight $173.00 $169.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $160.00 $160.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Maintains Outperform $152.00 $152.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Raises Buy $193.00 $174.00 Cory Kasimov Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $175.00 - David Hoang Citigroup Raises Neutral $150.00 $140.00 Sumant Kulkarni Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $164.00 $154.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $170.00 $164.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Overweight $169.00 $150.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $138.00 $129.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $216.00 $200.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $160.00 $150.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $150.00 $150.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $170.00 $140.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Maintains Outperform $147.00 $147.00

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc is a research-based pharmaceutical company advancing drug candidates in the central nervous system and endocrine-related categories. The company's three late stage clinical programs are elagolix which is hormone releasing antagonist for women's health, opicapone which is an inhibitor for parkinson's patients, and ingrezza for tourette syndrome.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Neurocrine Biosciences's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 22.57%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Neurocrine Biosciences's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.42%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Neurocrine Biosciences's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.88%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.29%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Neurocrine Biosciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.21, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

