Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Mid-America Apartment

Ratings for Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) were provided by 11 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 7 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 1 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Mid-America Apartment, revealing an average target of $141.41, a high estimate of $154.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. Marking an increase of 2.52%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $137.94.

The standing of Mid-America Apartment among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $138.00 $129.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Raises Neutral $130.00 $126.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $138.50 $129.50 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $144.00 $139.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Sell $131.00 $126.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Outperform $154.00 $135.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Maintains Neutral $135.00 - Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Buy $148.00 $152.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $140.00 - Wesley Golladay Baird Lowers Neutral $145.00 $147.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Buy $152.00 $158.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, or MAA, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, operation, and development of multifamily apartment communities located in southeastern and southwestern United States. Company operates two reportable segments; Same Store includes communities that the Company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year and Non-Same Store and Other includes recently acquired communities, communities being developed or in lease-up, communities that have been disposed of or identified for disposition, communities that have experienced a significant casualty loss and stabilized communities that do not meet the requirements to be Same Store communities. Key revenue comes from the Same Store.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Mid-America Apartment displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.76%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Mid-America Apartment's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 26.27%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mid-America Apartment's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.34% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mid-America Apartment's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.24%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Mid-America Apartment's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.76.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

