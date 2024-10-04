Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Marathon Petroleum

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $187.78, with a high estimate of $231.00 and a low estimate of $145.00. This current average has decreased by 5.43% from the previous average price target of $198.56.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Marathon Petroleum by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $190.00 $200.00 John Royall JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $172.00 $186.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $145.00 $168.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $182.00 $196.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $193.00 $198.00 Jason Gabelman TD Cowen Raises Buy $190.00 $187.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Raises Buy $231.00 $222.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $191.00 $207.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $196.00 $223.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Marathon Petroleum. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Marathon Petroleum compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Marathon Petroleum's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Marathon Petroleum's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum is an independent refiner with 13 refineries in the midcontinent, West Coast, and Gulf Coast of the United States with total throughput capacity of 3.0 million barrels per day. Its Dickinson, North Dakota, facility produces 184 million gallons a year of renewable diesel. Its Martinez, California, facility will have the ability to produce 730 million gallons a year of renewable diesel once converted. The firm also owns and operates midstream assets primarily through its listed master limited partnership, MPLX.

Understanding the Numbers: Marathon Petroleum's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Marathon Petroleum's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.32% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Marathon Petroleum's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.0% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marathon Petroleum's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.85% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marathon Petroleum's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.77%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.41, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

