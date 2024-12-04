Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Macerich

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Macerich (NYSE:MAC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 1

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Macerich, presenting an average target of $19.65, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $14.60. Surpassing the previous average price target of $16.00, the current average has increased by 22.81%.

The standing of Macerich among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Raises Neutral $22.00 $14.00 Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Raises Buy $23.00 $20.00 Jeffrey Spector B of A Securities Raises Neutral $19.00 $17.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $14.60 $13.00

The Macerich Company invests in premium mall assets. The company owns 28 regional malls in its consolidated portfolio and 14 regional malls in its unconsolidated portfolio along with three power centers and seven other real estate assets. The company's total portfolio has 45.5 million square feet of gross leasable area and averaged $836 sales per square foot over the 12 months ended in December 2023.

Financial Insights: Macerich

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Macerich's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.95%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Macerich's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -49.24%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Macerich's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.32%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.41%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Macerich's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.76.

