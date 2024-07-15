Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $26.0, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. Marking an increase of 7.71%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $24.14.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Liberty Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luke Lemoine Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $25.00 $28.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Buy $32.00 $24.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $24.00 $24.00 Derek Podhaizer Barclays Raises Overweight $27.00 $25.00 Marc Bianchi TD Cowen Raises Hold $21.00 $19.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Raises Outperform $27.00 $25.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $26.00 $24.00

Discovering Liberty Energy: A Closer Look

Liberty Energy is an oilfield services company that provides hydraulic fracturing services—mainly pressure pumping—in major basins throughout North America. Its 2020 acquisition of Schlumberger's OneStim business segment made Liberty one of the largest pressure pumpers in North America. It also added wireline operations, two Permian frac sand mines, and an expanded technological portfolio.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Liberty Energy

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Liberty Energy's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.97% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Liberty Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.63% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Liberty Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.4%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Liberty Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.67% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.24.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

