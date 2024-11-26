Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For KeyCorp

Analysts' ratings for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for KeyCorp, presenting an average target of $19.27, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.76% increase from the previous average price target of $18.05.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive KeyCorp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $23.00 $20.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $22.00 $20.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Announces Neutral $19.00 - Erika Najarian UBS Raises Neutral $18.00 $17.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $20.00 $19.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $19.00 $16.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Outperform $18.00 $17.00 David George Baird Lowers Neutral $17.00 $18.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $20.00 $18.50 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $18.00 $17.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $18.00 $18.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to KeyCorp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of KeyCorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of KeyCorp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into KeyCorp's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

With assets of over $180 billion, Ohio-based KeyCorp's bank footprint spans 16 states, but it is predominantly concentrated in its two largest markets: Ohio and New York. KeyCorp is primarily focused on serving middle-market commercial clients through a hybrid community/corporate bank model.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: KeyCorp's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -57.76%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: KeyCorp's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -69.47%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): KeyCorp's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): KeyCorp's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.26.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

