Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For KeyCorp

In the last three months, 14 analysts have published ratings on KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $18.5, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.71% increase from the previous average price target of $17.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of KeyCorp by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Horowitz Citigroup Announces Neutral $19.00 - Erika Najarian UBS Raises Neutral $18.00 $17.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $20.00 $19.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $19.00 $16.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Outperform $18.00 $17.00 David George Baird Lowers Neutral $17.00 $18.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $20.00 $18.50 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $18.00 $17.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $18.00 $18.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Raises Buy $19.00 $18.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $18.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $19.00 $18.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $17.00 $16.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to KeyCorp. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of KeyCorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of KeyCorp's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of KeyCorp's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering KeyCorp: A Closer Look

With assets of over $180 billion, Ohio-based KeyCorp's bank footprint spans 16 states, but it is predominantly concentrated in its two largest markets: Ohio and New York. KeyCorp is primarily focused on serving middle-market commercial clients through a hybrid community/corporate bank model.

KeyCorp: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: KeyCorp's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -56.53%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: KeyCorp's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -69.47%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): KeyCorp's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.35%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.24%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: KeyCorp's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.26, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

