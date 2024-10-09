Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Jakks Pacific

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $30.71, with a high estimate of $46.00 and a low estimate of $24.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 20.43% increase from the previous average price target of $25.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Jakks Pacific. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Raises Buy $30.00 $24.00 Eric Wold B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $37.00 - Tom Forte Maxim Group Announces Buy $46.00 - Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $24.00 $24.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $24.00 $24.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Announces Buy $24.00 -

Discovering Jakks Pacific: A Closer Look

Jakks Pacific Inc is a multi-brand toy company that designs, produces, markets, and distributes toys and related products, consumables, and related products, electronics and related products, kids' indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. Its products offering include Traditional toys and electronics such as Action figures, Toy vehicles, Dolls and accessories, Ride-on toys, Toys for pets, and others.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Jakks Pacific

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Jakks Pacific's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.97% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Jakks Pacific's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.54%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jakks Pacific's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.75%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jakks Pacific's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.5% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.14.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

