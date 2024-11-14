Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Incyte

16 analysts have shared their evaluations of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 11 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 6 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Incyte, revealing an average target of $73.69, a high estimate of $97.00, and a low estimate of $52.00. Observing a 6.41% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $69.25.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Incyte. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $80.00 $72.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $68.00 $62.00 David Lebowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $97.00 $92.00 Vikram Purohit Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $69.00 $64.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $70.00 $63.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $72.00 $67.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $82.00 $81.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Neutral $71.00 $65.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Underperform $52.00 $48.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Buy $90.00 $68.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Neutral $65.00 $61.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $62.00 $63.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Lowers Hold $74.00 $83.00 Michael Schmidt Guggenheim Raises Buy $92.00 $86.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Neutral $68.00 $66.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $67.00 $67.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Incyte. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Incyte compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Incyte's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Incyte's market position.

Stay up to date on Incyte analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Incyte

Incyte focuses on the discovery and development of small-molecule drugs. The firm's lead drug, Jakafi, treats two types of rare blood cancer and graft versus host disease and is partnered with Novartis. Incyte's other marketed drugs include rheumatoid arthritis treatment Olumiant (licensed to Lilly), and oncology drugs Iclusig (chronic myeloid leukemia), Pemazyre (cholangiocarcinoma), Tabrecta (lung cancer), and Monjuvi (diffuse large B-cell lymphoma). The firm's first dermatology product, Opzelura, was approved in 2021 for atopic dermatitis and 2022 for vitiligo. Incyte's pipeline includes a broad array of oncology and dermatology programs.

Understanding the Numbers: Incyte's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Incyte's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 23.81%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Incyte's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.36%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Incyte's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.45%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Incyte's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.2%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Incyte's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

