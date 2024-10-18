Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Hess

13 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Hess (NYSE:HES) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Hess, revealing an average target of $165.0, a high estimate of $194.00, and a low estimate of $145.00. Highlighting a 4.94% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $173.58.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Hess by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Neutral $154.00 $149.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $167.00 $157.00 Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Raises Outperform $160.00 $155.00 Doug Leggate Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $150.00 - Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $151.00 $171.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $173.00 $192.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $194.00 $210.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Neutral $145.00 $160.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $149.00 $151.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $192.00 $193.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $151.00 $166.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $193.00 $212.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $166.00 $167.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Hess. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hess compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Hess's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Hess's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hess analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Hess

Hess is an independent oil and gas producer with key assets in the Bakken Shale, Guyana, the Gulf of Mexico, and Southeast Asia. At the end of 2023, the company reported net proved reserves of 1.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023, at a ratio of 74% oil and natural gas liquids and 26% natural gas.

Hess: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Hess displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 39.89%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 23.64%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hess's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.44%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Hess's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.94. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

