Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Gulfport Energy

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Gulfport Energy, presenting an average target of $177.5, a high estimate of $194.00, and a low estimate of $160.00. Highlighting a 0.84% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $179.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Gulfport Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tim Rezvan Keybanc Announces Overweight $160.00 - Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $194.00 $201.00 Zach Parham JP Morgan Raises Overweight $178.00 $170.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $178.00 $166.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Gulfport Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Gulfport Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Gulfport Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Gulfport Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corp is an independent natural gas-weighted exploration and production company focused on the exploration, acquisition and production of natural gas, crude oil and NGL in the United States. It operates through Utica Shale and Scoop properties. The Utica Shale is located in the Appalachian Basin of the United States and Canada. The Scoop (South Central Oklahoma Oil Province) play of Oklahoma is located in the southeast portion of the prolific Anadarko Basin.

Gulfport Energy: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Gulfport Energy's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -32.58%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Gulfport Energy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 18.23%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gulfport Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.0%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gulfport Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.33%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Gulfport Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.3.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

