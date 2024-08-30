Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For GMS

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on GMS (NYSE:GMS), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 4 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $91.0, with a high estimate of $100.00 and a low estimate of $81.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 10.57%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of GMS by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Hold $90.00 $95.00 Trey Grooms Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $95.00 $112.00 Kurt Yinger DA Davidson Lowers Buy $97.00 $105.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $85.00 $92.00 Jeffrey Stevenson Loop Capital Lowers Hold $85.00 $100.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $81.00 $93.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Hold $95.00 $105.00 David Manthey Baird Lowers Outperform $100.00 $112.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to GMS. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of GMS compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for GMS's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of GMS's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on GMS analyst ratings.

Get to Know GMS Better

GMS Inc is a distributor of specialty building products including wallboard, suspended ceiling systems, ceilings, steel framing, and other complementary building products. The company serves its products to commercial new construction, commercial repair and remodel, residential new construction, and residential repair and remodel (R&R). Its geographical segment is Central, Midwest, New York, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Southwest, Western and Canada, and Ames. The company generates maximum revenue from Wallboard products.

GMS's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: GMS's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.35%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.99%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): GMS's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.92%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.6%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.05.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GMS

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 Raymond James Upgrades Market Perform Outperform Dec 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Dec 2021 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for GMS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.