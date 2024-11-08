Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Evolent Health

Ratings for Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $35.14, along with a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $16.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 6.54%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Evolent Health. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeff Garro Stephens & Co. Announces Equal-Weight $16.00 - Daniel Grosslight Citigroup Lowers Buy $33.00 $35.00 Matthew Gillmor Keybanc Announces Overweight $35.00 - Sean Dodge RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $42.00 $42.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Maintains Buy $33.00 $33.00 Sean Dodge RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $42.00 $42.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Raises Overweight $45.00 $36.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Evolent Health. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Evolent Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Evolent Health's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Evolent Health's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Evolent Health analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Evolent Health

Evolent Health Inc is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. The company supports health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value-based care and population health management. It provides specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, musculoskeletal markets and holistic total cost of care management along with an integrated platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure under one go to market package. The primary solutions provided by the company include specialty care management services, total cost of care management, and administrative services.

A Deep Dive into Evolent Health's Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Evolent Health's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 37.94%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Evolent Health's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.99%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Evolent Health's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.61% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Evolent Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.25%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Evolent Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.6, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

