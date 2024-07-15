Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Ensign Group

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $138.5, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $134.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.88% from the previous average price target of $133.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Ensign Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $150.00 $135.00 Tao Qiu Macquarie Announces Outperform $134.00 - Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $135.00 $130.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $135.00 $135.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ensign Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Ensign Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ensign Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Ensign Group's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ensign Group analyst ratings.

About Ensign Group

Ensign Group Inc provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. Its regional subsidiaries oversee skilled nursing, assisted living, home health and hospice, mobile ancillary, and urgent care operations. Medicare and Medicaid programs contribute a majority of revenue received for Ensign's services. The firm operates through two segments, Skilled services, and Standard Bearer. The skilled services segment includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment comprises of properties owned by the company through its captive REIT and leased to skilled nursing and assisted living operations. The majority of the revenue is generated from the skilled services segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Ensign Group

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Ensign Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.91%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.81%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.48%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ensign Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.62% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Ensign Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.23, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ENSG

Date Firm Action From To Oct 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Oct 2021 Truist Securities Maintains Hold May 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ENSG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.