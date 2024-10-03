Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Eli Lilly

In the preceding three months, 20 analysts have released ratings for Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 12 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $992.05, a high estimate of $1125.00, and a low estimate of $884.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.74% from the previous average price target of $920.74.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Eli Lilly. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Shin Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy $1025.00 $1025.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $885.00 $885.00 Chris Schott JP Morgan Raises Overweight $1100.00 $1050.00 Peter Verdult Citigroup Announces Buy $1060.00 - Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $885.00 $885.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $1106.00 $1106.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $885.00 $885.00 Seamus Fernandez Guggenheim Raises Buy $1030.00 $884.00 Kerry Holford Berenberg Raises Buy $1050.00 $1000.00 James Shin Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $1025.00 $725.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $1000.00 $875.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $1101.00 $1001.00 Geoff Meacham B of A Securities Raises Buy $1125.00 $1000.00 Seamus Fernandez Guggenheim Raises Buy $884.00 $855.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $885.00 $885.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $885.00 $885.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $885.00 $885.00 Kerry Holford Berenberg Raises Buy $1000.00 $850.00 Chris Schott JP Morgan Raises Overweight $1000.00 $900.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Overweight $1025.00 $913.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Eli Lilly. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Eli Lilly compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Eli Lilly's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Eli Lilly's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Eli Lilly analyst ratings.

Discovering Eli Lilly: A Closer Look

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Eli Lilly's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Eli Lilly's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 35.98%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Eli Lilly's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 26.25%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eli Lilly's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 22.5%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eli Lilly's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.37% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Eli Lilly's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.13, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LLY

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Mizuho Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for LLY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.