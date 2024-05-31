Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For EastGroup Props

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on EastGroup Props (NYSE:EGP) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated EastGroup Props and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $181.83, accompanied by a high estimate of $200.00 and a low estimate of $172.00. This current average represents a 5.35% decrease from the previous average price target of $192.11.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive EastGroup Props is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Lowers Neutral $175.00 $185.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $172.00 $190.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $183.00 $190.00 David Rodgers Baird Lowers Outperform $175.00 $195.00 Todd Thomas Keybanc Lowers Overweight $178.00 $198.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $175.00 $181.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $200.00 $215.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $178.00 $190.00 John Kim BMO Capital Announces Outperform $190.00 - Michael Mueller JP Morgan Announces Neutral $190.00 - Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Maintains Neutral $185.00 $185.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $181.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to EastGroup Props. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of EastGroup Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for EastGroup Props's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of EastGroup Props's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into EastGroup Props's Background

EastGroup Properties Inc is an equity real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in Sunbelt markets throughout the United States, predominantly in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, and North Carolina. The company manages a portfolio of industrial properties. The vast majority of these properties are multi-tenant business distribution buildings that provide large warehousing and office space for customers. The company derives its revenue in the form of rental income.

EastGroup Props: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining EastGroup Props's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.22% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: EastGroup Props's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 38.03%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): EastGroup Props's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.23%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): EastGroup Props's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.29%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: EastGroup Props's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.64.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

