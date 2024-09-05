Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Crescent Energy

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Crescent Energy, revealing an average target of $19.0, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. This current average has decreased by 5.0% from the previous average price target of $20.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Crescent Energy among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $21.00 $20.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $20.00 $20.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $19.00 $20.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Announces Overweight $16.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Crescent Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Crescent Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Crescent Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Get to Know Crescent Energy Better

Crescent Energy Co an independent energy company with a portfolio of assets in key basins across the lower 48 states. The company maintains a diverse portfolio of assets in key proven basins across the United States, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con. It seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted investment returns and predictable cash flows across cycles with a focus on operated oil and gas assets complemented by non‐operated assets, mineral and royalty interests, and midstream infrastructure.

Financial Insights: Crescent Energy

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Crescent Energy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 32.69% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Crescent Energy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.75%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crescent Energy's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.53%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Crescent Energy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.18. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

