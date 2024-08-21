Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For CollPlant Biotechnologies

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $12.5, along with a high estimate of $14.00 and a low estimate of $11.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.17% from the previous average price target of $12.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of CollPlant Biotechnologies among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Jason Kolbert EF Hutton Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Jason Kolbert EF Hutton Announces Buy $14.00 - Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CollPlant Biotechnologies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of CollPlant Biotechnologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of CollPlant Biotechnologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of CollPlant Biotechnologies's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd is a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs and medical aesthetics. Its products are based on its rhCollagen (recombinant human collagen) produced with CollPlant's proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. These products address indications for the diverse fields of tissue repair, aesthetics, and organ manufacturing. The revenues include income from business collaborators and sales of the BioInk product for the development of 3D bioprinting of organs and tissues, sales of rhCollagen for the medical aesthetics market, and sales in Europe of the products for tendinopathy and wound healing. The company operates in United States, which derives key revenue, Canada, Europe and Other, and Israel.

CollPlant Biotechnologies: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: CollPlant Biotechnologies's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -77.37%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CollPlant Biotechnologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -4280.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -15.89%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CollPlant Biotechnologies's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -13.02%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.12.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

