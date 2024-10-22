Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Cognizant Tech Solns

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $81.2, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. This current average has increased by 6.38% from the previous average price target of $76.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Cognizant Tech Solns. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bryan Keane Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $80.00 $70.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral $76.00 $76.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Neutral $89.00 $82.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $76.00 $75.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $82.00 $81.00 Surinder Thind Jefferies Announces Buy $90.00 - Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Neutral $75.00 $73.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $85.00 $78.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $81.00 $77.00 David Koning Baird Raises Neutral $78.00 $75.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Cognizant Tech Solns. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cognizant Tech Solns compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Cognizant Tech Solns's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Cognizant Tech Solns's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Cognizant Tech Solns

Cognizant is a global IT services provider, offering consulting and outsourcing services to some of the world's largest enterprises spanning the financial services, media and communications, healthcare, natural resources, and consumer products industries. Cognizant employs nearly 300,000 people globally, roughly 70% of whom are in India, although the company's headquarters are in Teaneck, New Jersey.

A Deep Dive into Cognizant Tech Solns's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Cognizant Tech Solns's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.74% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cognizant Tech Solns's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.13%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cognizant Tech Solns's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.06% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Cognizant Tech Solns's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

