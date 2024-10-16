Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For CenterPoint Energy

Analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 12 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated CenterPoint Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $29.83, accompanied by a high estimate of $32.00 and a low estimate of $28.00. Highlighting a 2.64% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $30.64.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of CenterPoint Energy among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarah Akers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $32.00 $28.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $32.00 $30.00 Ross Fowler B of A Securities Announces Neutral $29.00 - James Thalacker BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform $28.00 $28.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $29.00 Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $28.00 $29.00 Sarah Akers Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $28.00 $32.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $29.00 $32.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $28.00 $31.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $31.00 $32.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $32.00 $33.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Lowers Overweight $31.00 $33.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CenterPoint Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of CenterPoint Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of CenterPoint Energy's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into CenterPoint Energy's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CenterPoint Energy analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy owns a portfolio of businesses. Its regulated electric utilities provide transmission and distribution services to more than 2.5 million customers in the Houston area, southern Indiana, and west central Ohio. The company has natural gas distribution systems serving approximately 4 million customers.

Understanding the Numbers: CenterPoint Energy's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: CenterPoint Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.6%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.97%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CenterPoint Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.24%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CenterPoint Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.56%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: CenterPoint Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.85.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CNP

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Feb 2022 UBS Upgrades Neutral Buy Jan 2022 Goldman Sachs Downgrades Buy Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for CNP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.