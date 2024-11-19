Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Celanese

Across the recent three months, 14 analysts have shared their insights on Celanese (NYSE:CE), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 7 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 5 2 1 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $112.86, a high estimate of $163.00, and a low estimate of $76.00. This current average represents a 24.1% decrease from the previous average price target of $148.69.

The standing of Celanese among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $88.00 $101.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $97.00 $161.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Underperform $76.00 $138.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $98.00 $150.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $122.00 $163.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $101.00 $151.00 Ghansham Panjabi Baird Lowers Outperform $110.00 $150.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $140.00 David Begleiter Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $110.00 $135.00 Kieran De Brun Mizuho Lowers Neutral $120.00 $132.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $115.00 $165.00 Kevin McCarthy Vertical Research Announces Sell $130.00 - Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $163.00 $167.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $150.00 $180.00

About Celanese

Celanese is one of the world's largest producers of acetic acid and its downstream derivative chemicals, which are used in various end markets, including coatings and adhesives. The company is also one of the largest producers of specialty polymers, which are used in the automotive, electronics, medical, building, and consumer end markets. The company also makes cellulose derivatives used in cigarette filters.

Celanese: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Celanese's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.75%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Celanese's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.38%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.61%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Celanese's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, Celanese faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

