Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $10.2, a high estimate of $11.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Experiencing a 3.77% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $10.60.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Cantaloupe by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $10.00 $10.00 George Sutton Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $11.00 $13.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $10.00 $10.00 Michael Latimore Northland Capital Markets Maintains Outperform $10.00 $10.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cantaloupe. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Cantaloupe compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Cantaloupe's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Cantaloupe's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cantaloupe analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Cantaloupe Better

Cantaloupe Inc operates in the small ticket electronic payments industry. It provides wireless, cashless, micro-transactions, and networking services within the unattended Point of Sale (POS) market. Its products and services portfolio consists of ePort Cashless devices, eSuds, EnergyMisers, and Value-added services which include Loyalty and Prepaid, Intelligent Vending, and others. The company offers services to different industries covering car wash, taxi and transportation, laundry, vending, kiosk, amusement, and arcade. The Company derives revenue from the sale or lease of equipment and services to the small ticket, unattended POS market and majority of its revenue is derived from subscription and transaction fees.

Cantaloupe's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Cantaloupe's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.49%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Cantaloupe's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.43%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cantaloupe's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.48% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.4%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Cantaloupe's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.27, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.