Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Biogen

During the last three months, 20 analysts shared their evaluations of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 9 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 4 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Biogen, revealing an average target of $281.45, a high estimate of $317.00, and a low estimate of $190.00. This current average represents a 2.31% decrease from the previous average price target of $288.11.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Biogen. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $285.00 $285.00 Salim Syed Mizuho Lowers Outperform $251.00 $277.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Lowers Buy $302.00 $340.00 Ami Fadia Needham Lowers Buy $285.00 $288.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $292.00 $282.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $225.00 $240.00 George Farmer Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $244.00 $275.00 Carter Gould Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $190.00 $200.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Lowers Neutral $210.00 $215.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $288.00 $288.00 Brian Skorney Baird Lowers Outperform $294.00 $316.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $294.00 $294.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $313.00 $335.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $294.00 $294.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $317.00 $317.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $317.00 $317.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $317.00 $317.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $317.00 - Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $294.00 $294.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Biogen. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Biogen compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Biogen's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Biogen analyst ratings.

About Biogen

Biogen and Idec merged in 2003, combining forces to market Biogen's multiple sclerosis drug Avonex and Idec's cancer drug Rituxan. Today, Rituxan and next-generation antibody Gazyva (oncology) and Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis) are marketed via a collaboration with Roche. Biogen markets several multiple sclerosis drugs including Plegridy, Tysabri, Tecfidera, and Vumerity. Biogen's newer products include Spinraza (SMA, with partner Ionis), Leqembi (Alzheimers, with partner Eisai), Skyclarys (Friedreich's Ataxia, Reata), Zurzuvae (postpartum depression, Sage), and Qalsody (ALS, Ionis). Biogen has several drug candidates in phase 3 trials in neurology, immunology, and rare diseases.

Key Indicators: Biogen's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Biogen's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.36% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Biogen's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 23.68%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Biogen's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.75%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Biogen's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.19%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.42.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BIIB

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Stifel Downgrades Buy Hold Mar 2022 RBC Capital Upgrades Sector Perform Outperform Feb 2022 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for BIIB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.