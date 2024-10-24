Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For ATI

Ratings for ATI (NYSE:ATI) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated ATI and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $77.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $84.00 and a low estimate of $67.00. This current average has increased by 3.49% from the previous average price target of $74.40.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of ATI by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Deuschle Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $84.00 $81.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Announces Positive $75.00 - Seth Seifman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $75.00 $65.00 Philip Gibbs Keybanc Raises Overweight $67.00 $66.00 Josh Sullivan Benchmark Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Scott Deuschle Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $81.00 $80.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ATI. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of ATI compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for ATI's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering ATI: A Closer Look

ATI Inc supplies specialty metals to various end markets, including aerospace and defense, oil and gas, automotive, and electrical energy, among many others. The company's operating segment includes High-Performance Materials and Components and Advanced Alloys and Solutions. The majority of revenue is from the High-Performance Materials segment. The High-Performance Materials segment is focused on a wide range of high-performance specialty materials, parts, and components for several major end markets, including the aerospace & defense, medical, and energy markets. Geographically, it operates in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Canada, and Others, the majority is from the United States.

ATI's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: ATI's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.71%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ATI's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.25% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ATI's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.69%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.6, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

