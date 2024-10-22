Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Arcellx

Analysts' ratings for Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Arcellx, presenting an average target of $103.5, a high estimate of $122.00, and a low estimate of $81.00. Observing a 25.45% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $82.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Arcellx's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gil Blum Needham Raises Buy $96.00 $81.00 Benjamin Burnett Stifel Raises Buy $122.00 $83.00 John Newman Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $115.00 $85.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $81.00 $81.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Arcellx. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Arcellx compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Arcellx's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Arcellx's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Arcellx

Arcellx Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases.

Key Indicators: Arcellx's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Arcellx's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 91.47%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Arcellx's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -99.34%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arcellx's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -5.53%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arcellx's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Arcellx's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.15.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

