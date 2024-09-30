Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Antero Resources

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $34.83, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This current average represents a 7.54% decrease from the previous average price target of $37.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Antero Resources's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Hold $28.00 $29.00 Paul Diamond Citigroup Announces Neutral $29.00 - Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $38.00 $39.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $35.00 $37.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $30.00 $37.00 Doug Leggate Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $37.00 - Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $32.00 $36.00 Leo Mariani Roth MKM Announces Buy $32.00 - Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $44.00 $40.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $34.00 $38.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $38.00 $43.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Raises Buy $41.00 $40.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Antero Resources. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Antero Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Antero Resources's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Antero Resources's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Antero Resources analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Antero Resources

Antero Resources, based in Denver, engages in the exploration for and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. At the end of 2023, the company reported proven reserves of 18.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Production averaged approximately 3,483 million cubic feet of equivalent a day in 2023 at a ratio of 37% liquids and 63% natural gas.

Understanding the Numbers: Antero Resources's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Antero Resources's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.86%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.08%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Antero Resources's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.94%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Antero Resources's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.49%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Antero Resources's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.63. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

