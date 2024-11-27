Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For American Eagle Outfitters

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $25.0, along with a high estimate of $34.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. This current average represents a 7.41% decrease from the previous average price target of $27.00.

The standing of American Eagle Outfitters among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $23.00 $23.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Lowers Hold $19.00 $22.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $23.00 $23.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $29.00 $31.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $23.00 $25.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $26.00 $32.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Buy $34.00 $35.00 Jonna Kim TD Cowen Lowers Hold $23.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to American Eagle Outfitters. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of American Eagle Outfitters compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for American Eagle Outfitters's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc is a specialty retailer. The company is engaged in the retail of apparel and accessories with company stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong. The Company leases all store premises, regional distribution facilities, some of its office space, and certain information technology and office equipment. American Eagle also has its online business. It operates in two segments: American Eagle and Aerie. The majority of its revenue comes from its primary brand, American Eagle, which offers an assortment of specialty apparel, accessories, and personal care products for women and men. Geographically, it generates the vast majority of its revenue from the United States.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining American Eagle Outfitters's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.51% as of 31 July, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.98%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.48%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.18%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: American Eagle Outfitters's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.78.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

