Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Alight

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Alight (NYSE:ALIT) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $9.75, a high estimate of $11.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. Experiencing a 2.5% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $10.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Alight among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Peterson Needham Raises Buy $11.00 $9.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Maintains Buy $9.00 $9.00 Peter Christiansen Citigroup Lowers Buy $11.00 $12.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Announces Neutral $8.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Alight. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Alight compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Unveiling the Story Behind Alight

Alight Inc is a provider of integrated, cloud-based human capital solutions that empower clients and employees to manage health, wealth and HR needs. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

A Deep Dive into Alight's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Alight's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.1% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.28%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alight's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.51%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alight's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Alight's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.65.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

