Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Albertsons Companies, presenting an average target of $23.19, a high estimate of $27.25, and a low estimate of $19.00. This current average represents a 2.36% decrease from the previous average price target of $23.75.

The perception of Albertsons Companies by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $19.00 $18.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Karen Short Melius Research Announces Buy $24.00 - Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $23.00 $22.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $19.00 $21.00 Joe Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $27.25 $27.25 Joe Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $27.25 $27.25 Karen Short Melius Research Announces Hold $19.00 -

Delving into Albertsons Companies's Background

Albertsons is the second largest supermarket operator in the United States with over 2,200 stores across a variety of banners. About 80% of the firm's sales stem from non-perishable and fresh food, of which 25% comes from its portfolio of private brands. The company operates fuel centers and pharmacies at about 20% and 75% of its store locations, respectively. Albertsons went public in 2020 following years of ownership under private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management, which still owns about a fourth of outstanding shares.

Albertsons Companies: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Albertsons Companies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 August, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.43%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Albertsons Companies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.78%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Albertsons Companies's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.9% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Albertsons Companies's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Albertsons Companies's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 4.7. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

