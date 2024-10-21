Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Alaska Air Gr

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Alaska Air Gr, presenting an average target of $51.43, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. Observing a 1.5% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $50.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Alaska Air Gr is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Oglenski Barclays Announces Overweight $55.00 - Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Neutral $45.00 $40.00 Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $55.00 $60.00 Helane Becker TD Cowen Lowers Buy $50.00 $52.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Buy $55.00 $50.00 Helane Becker TD Cowen Raises Buy $52.00 $51.00 Stephen Trent Citigroup Lowers Buy $48.00 $51.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Alaska Air Gr. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Alaska Air Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Alaska Air Gr's stock.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Alaska Air Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Alaska Air Gr analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Alaska Air Gr

Alaska Air Group Inc operates two airlines, Alaska and Horizon in three operating segments. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska's Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, and Costa Rica. The Regional segment includes Horizon's and other third-party carriers' scheduled air transportation for passengers across a shorter distance network within the U.S. and Canada under capacity purchase agreements (CPA). The Horizon segment includes the capacity sold to Alaska under a CPA. It earns revenues from Passenger tickets, including ticket breakage and net of taxes and fees, Passenger ancillary and Mileage Plan passenger revenue.

Financial Insights: Alaska Air Gr

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Alaska Air Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.08% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alaska Air Gr's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.36%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alaska Air Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.46%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.92.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

