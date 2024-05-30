Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Agilent Technologies

Analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 4 1 0 Last 30D 1 1 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $135.67, a high estimate of $163.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.24% lower than the prior average price target of $136.00.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Agilent Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $134.00 $145.00 Elizabeth Garcia UBS Lowers Neutral $141.00 $155.00 Ross Muken Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $126.00 $145.00 Daniel Arias Stifel Lowers Buy $151.00 $163.00 Catherine Schulte Baird Lowers Outperform $136.00 $147.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Underweight $135.00 $125.00 Daniel Arias Stifel Raises Buy $163.00 $145.00 Ross Muken Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $145.00 $132.00 Ian Zaffino Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $90.00 $67.00

Originally spun out of Hewlett-Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved into a leading life sciences and diagnostics firm. Today, Agilent's measurement technologies serve a broad base of customers with its three operating segments: life science and applied tools, cross lab (consisting of consumables and services related to life science and applied tools), and diagnostics and genomics. Over half of its sales are generated from the biopharmaceutical, chemical, and advanced materials end markets, but it also supports clinical lab, environmental, forensics, food, academic, and government-related organizations. The company is geographically diverse, with operations in the U.S. and China representing the largest country concentrations.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Agilent Technologies's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 January, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.58% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Agilent Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 20.99%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Agilent Technologies's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.78%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Agilent Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.21%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.41.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

