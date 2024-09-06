Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For 3M

3M (NYSE:MMM) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated 3M and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $129.1, accompanied by a high estimate of $150.00 and a low estimate of $95.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 18.76% increase from the previous average price target of $108.71.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of 3M among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Underweight $125.00 - Nicole Deblase Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $150.00 $110.00 John Eade Argus Research Announces Buy $145.00 - Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $133.00 $100.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $145.00 $120.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Buy $143.00 $120.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Underperform $95.00 $93.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $120.00 $118.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $110.00 $100.00 Nigel Coe Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $125.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to 3M. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of 3M compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for 3M's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of 3M's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on 3M analyst ratings.

Get to Know 3M Better

3M, a multinational conglomerate founded in 1902, sells tens of thousands of products ranging from sponges to respirators. The firm is well known for its extensive research and development capabilities, and it is a pioneer in inventing new use cases for its proprietary technologies. 3M is organized across three business segments: safety and industrial (representing around 44% of revenue), transportation and electronics (36%), and consumer (20%). The firm recently spun off its healthcare business, now known as Solventum. Nearly half of 3M's revenue comes from outside the Americas.

3M: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining 3M's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.45% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: 3M's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 18.31%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): 3M's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 26.08% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.32%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: 3M's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.5. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MMM

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 UBS Maintains Sell Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Downgrades Equal-Weight Underweight Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for MMM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.