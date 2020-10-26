Markets
CBRL

Cracker Barrel Urges Shareholders To Vote For All Of Its Director Nominees

(RTTNews) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) has urged all shareholders to vote the WHITE proxy card "FOR" all of the company's director nominees.

In a letter from Cracker Barrel's Chief Executive Officer Sandra Cochran to all shareholders in connection with its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, the company does not believe it is in shareholders' best interests to support Sardar Biglari's hand-picked nominee, Raymond Barbrick, for a seat on the Board of Directors.

Biglari has nominated the candidate to replace Norm Johnson, the Chair of Cracker Barrel's Nominating and Governance Committee.

The AGM will be held on November 19, 2020.

