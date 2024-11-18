News & Insights

Cracker Barrel urges holders to back company’s director nominees

November 18, 2024 — 12:50 pm EST

Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Old Country Store urgers shareholders to vote the universal White proxy card “FOR ONLY” Cracker Barrel’s 10 recommended director nominees “to protect the value of their investment; continue the momentum of the Company’s strategic transformation plan; and ensure Cracker Barrel remains a beloved and relevant restaurant brand for many years to come.” The Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be on November 21 and shareholders on record as of September 27 are entitled to vote at the meeting, the company noted.

