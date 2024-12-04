Cracker Barrel reports Q1 comparable store restaurant sales increased 2.9%

Comparable store restaurant sales increased 2.9%, outperforming the Black Box Intelligence Casual Dining Index by approximately 290 basis points. Comparable store retail sales decreased 1.6%.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CBRL:
- Cracker Barrel reports Q1 adjusted EPS 45c, consensus 41c
- Cracker Barrel reaffirms FY25 revenue view $3.4B-$3.5B, consensus $3.45B
- CBRL Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Cracker Barrel shareholders support all 10 of recommended director nominees
- Biglari Capital issues statement regarding Cracker Barrel director nominees
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.