Cracker Barrel reports Q1 adjusted EPS 45c, consensus 41c

December 04, 2024 — 08:06 am EST

Reports Q1 revenue $845.1M, consensus $836.96M. Commenting on the Q1 results, Cracker Barrel (CBRL) President and CEO Julie Masino said, “We delivered Q1 results that were in line with our expectations. We are pleased that our comparable store sales and traffic results outperformed the Casual Dining industry, and we saw continued improvement in the dinner daypart. Our fiscal year is off to a strong start, and we are focused on sustaining this momentum and continuing to execute against our five strategic pillars. We remain confident in our plans, and this is reflected in our reaffirmed outlook.”

