Cracker Barrel Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat, Stock Down

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. Meanwhile, both the top and bottom lines fell from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Following the results, CBRL’s shares declined 9.9% yesterday after trading hours. The company highlighted worries about macroeconomic uncertainties and lower traffic trends, which led to negative market sentiment.



Cracker Barrel is still dealing with issues, including dismal traffic after changing its logo and pressure from commodity inflation and tariffs. But focused efforts are paying off, with improvements to the back-of-the-house, new service principles under "The Herschel Way," and improved menu items, including Uncle Herschel's breakfast and chicken selections. Along with disciplined resource allocation, a heightened focus on dining and guest experience, and loyalty membership that has surpassed 9 million and continues to expand, management remains cautiously optimistic that these efforts will help stabilize traffic and provide long-term shareholder value.

Q4 Earnings & Revenues of CBRL

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2025, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 74 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents. The company’s earnings declined 24.5% year over year.



Quarterly revenues of $868 million beat the consensus mark of $857 million. The top line decreased 2.9% year over year.

CBRL’s Comps Details

Comparable-store restaurant sales increased 5.4% year over year in the reported quarter compared with the same period in fiscal 2024, representing the fifth consecutive quarter of positive comparable-store restaurant sales growth. Comparable-store retail sales decreased 0.8% year over year. Our model predicted a comparable-store restaurant sales decline of 2.8%.

Operating Highlights of CBRL

In the fiscal fourth quarter, the cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and rent) was $265 million, which was down 3% year over year. As a percentage of total revenues, the cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and rent) increased 10 basis points year over year to 30.5%. Per our model, the metric was anticipated at 31.1%.



General and administrative expenses totaled $50.2 million, down 2% year over year. Our prediction for the metric was $53.1 million.



Adjusted net income in the fiscal fourth quarter amounted to $16.7 million compared with $22 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Our prediction for the metric was $16.1 million.

Balance Sheet of CBRL

As of Aug. 1, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $39.6 million compared with $12 million as of Aug. 2, 2024.



Inventory at the fiscal fourth-quarter end reached $180.6 million, down 0.2% year over year.

Long-term debt as of Aug. 1, 2025, was $335.5 million compared with $476.6 million as of Aug. 2, 2024.



CBRL declared a cash dividend of 25 cents per share. The dividend will be paid out on Nov. 12, 2025, to its shareholders on record as of Oct. 17.

CBRL’s Revised FY26 Guidance

For fiscal 2026, the company expects revenues in the range of $3.35-$3.45 billion, based on an anticipated decline in customer traffic of 4% to 7% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be between $150 million and $190 million.



Management expects commodity inflation to be in the 2.5-3.5% range. Hourly wage inflation is anticipated to be in the 3% to 4% range.



Capital expenditures are envisioned in the range of $135-$150 million.

Cracker Barrel currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



