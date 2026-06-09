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Cracker Barrel Q3 Profit Surges; Raises FY26 Revenue Outlook

June 09, 2026 — 05:11 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) on Tuesday reported higher third-quarter profit, helped by a one-time litigation settlement. The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook.

For the third quarter, net income increased to $42.8 million, or $1.90 per share, from $12.6 million, or $0.56 per share, in the prior-year period. The results included a $47.4 million benefit related to a settlement agreement resolving interchange fee litigation.

Adjusted net income declined to $6.5 million or $0.29 per share from $13.1 million or $0.58 per share a year ago.

Quarterly revenue declined 2.9% to $797.4 million from $821.1 million last year. Comparable-store restaurant sales decreased 2.6%, while comparable-store retail sales fell 1.8%.

For fiscal 2026, Cracker Barrel raised its revenue guidance to $3.27 billion - $3.30 billion from the prior range of $3.24 billion - $3.27 billion. The company also increased its adjusted EBITDA outlook to $120 million - $125 million, compared with its previous forecast of $85 million - $100 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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