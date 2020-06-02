Cracker Barrel Q3 Comp Sales Decline 41.7% Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) reported that comparable store restaurant sales declined 41.7 percent and comparable store retail sales also decreased 45.5 percent from the prior year quarter.

The company withdrew its previously issued earnings guidance for fiscal 2020 on March 18, due to the uncertain impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

