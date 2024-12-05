Cracker Barrel price target raised to $58 from $46 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Brian Mullan raised the firm’s price target on Cracker Barrel (CBRL) to $58 from $46 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares following quarterly results. With preliminary results already released about 20 days ago, there was no mystery coming in on same-store sales, the firm notes. However, Cracker Barrel did again re-affirm its Fiscal 2025 guidance, which was a modest incremental positive, Piper adds.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CBRL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.