Cracker Barrel price target raised to $58 from $46 at Piper Sandler

December 05, 2024 — 07:20 am EST

Piper Sandler analyst Brian Mullan raised the firm’s price target on Cracker Barrel (CBRL) to $58 from $46 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares following quarterly results. With preliminary results already released about 20 days ago, there was no mystery coming in on same-store sales, the firm notes. However, Cracker Barrel did again re-affirm its Fiscal 2025 guidance, which was a modest incremental positive, Piper adds.

