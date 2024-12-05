Cracker Barrel price target raised to $58 from $46 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Brian Mullan raised the firm’s price target on Cracker Barrel (CBRL) to $58 from $46 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares following quarterly results. With preliminary results already released about 20 days ago, there was no mystery coming in on same-store sales, the firm notes. However, Cracker Barrel did again re-affirm its Fiscal 2025 guidance, which was a modest incremental positive, Piper adds.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CBRL:
- Cracker Barrel price target raised to $60 from $42 at UBS
- Investor Concerns Arise as Cracker Barrel’s Trading Plan Inactivity Sparks Governance Questions
- Cracker Barrel Reports Solid Q1 Fiscal 2025 Results
- Cracker Barrel CEO: Our early dine option has been phenomenal
- Cracker Barrel reports Q1 comparable store restaurant sales increased 2.9%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.