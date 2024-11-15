News & Insights

Cracker Barrel price target raised to $48 from $44 at Truist

November 15, 2024 — 10:00 am EST

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Cracker Barrel (CBRL) to $48 from $44 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company reported a “solid” Q1 preliminary SSS and margins, but while its strong outperformance vs. peers is encouraging, trends remain volatile, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Cracker Barrel’s aggressive menu pricing is supporting margins, with a further boost in Q2 coming from Heat n’ Serve pricing and potentially easing commodity prices, the firm adds.

