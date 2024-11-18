News & Insights

Cracker Barrel price target raised to $46 from $44 at Piper Sandler

November 18, 2024 — 07:22 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Piper Sandler analyst Brian Mullan raised the firm’s price target on Cracker Barrel (CBRL) to $46 from $44 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. Following the company’s fiscal Q1 2025 pre-announcement, the firm is updating its model to align with the expected results. Relative to its prior estimates, same-stores sales are revised higher in both the Restaurant and Retails segments.

